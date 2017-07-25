AT&T Loses Record Number of Traditional TV Subscribers in Q2, Drops 156,000 DirecTV Satellite Customers

AT&T’s pay-TV business continues to plummet, as the telco lost a record 351,000 traditional video customers in the second quarter — with the internet-delivered DirecTV Now over-the-top service failing to fully offset the losses.

In Q2, historically a weak period for the pay-TV business, DirecTV’s U.S. satellite division lost 156,000 customers sequentially, dropping to 20.86 million, compared with a gain of 342,000 in the year-earlier quarter. AT&T’s U-verse lost 195,000 subs in the quarter — an improvement over the 391,000 it lost in Q2 of 2016.

AT&T touted that it gained 152,000 DirecTV Now customers in Q2, after adding just 72,000 in the first quarter of 2017. Overall, it has signed up 491,000 DirecTV Now subs as of the end of June, in the seven months since the OTT service launched.

CEO Randall Stephenson, in announcing the results, reiterated that AT&T continues to expect the $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner “to close by year-end and further transform the company.”

AT&T’s consolidated revenue for the second quarter totaled $39.8 billion, in line with Wall Street estimates. versus $40.5 billion in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to declines in legacy wireline services and consumer mobility. The telco reported earnings per diluted share of 79 cents, beating analyst forecasts of EPS of 74 cents.