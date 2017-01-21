Michael Moore was in for a surprise during the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday when Ashley Judd interrupted him to read a politically charged poem.
“I am Ashley Judd,” she declared as Moore reacted in shock, “and I am a feminist.”
She proceeded to recite a poem written by a 19-year-old named Nina Donovan from Tennessee. The contents of the writing included references to Trump’s election, mass incarceration, LGBT rights, the wage gap, and more relevant issues. At one point, the poem compares Trump to Adolf Hitler.
“I feel Hitler in these streets,” Judd said, “A mustache traded for a toupee. Nazis renamed.”
The poem repeated the refrain “I am not as nasty as…” at one point attacking Trump’s relationship with his daughter, Ivanka.
“I’m not as nasty as your daughter being your favorite sex symbol,” Judd said.
At another point, Judd name-checked Scarlett Johansson who also spoke at the march. “Scarlett Johansson, why were the female actors paid less than half of what the male actors earned?”
In conclusion, Judd spoke in reference to Trump’s infamous “grab them by the p—y” comment.
“Our p—ies ain’t for grabbing,” Judd said. “Our p—ies are for our pleasure and they are for birthing new generations… of nasty women.”
Watch the full speech below:
That’s just disgusting! The fiery rhetoric of a has-been actress who has forever changed the way I will view her if I ever see her in a movie again…if that’s even possible now. If I was her agent I’d cut her loose now just so as not to be associated with her. The fact that she just destroyed her career is something that makes you want to cry. Such hatred. Such a need to strike out to lash out.
What she got to complain about she’s rich and semi famous? This is supposed to be a woman’s protest not a degenerate side effect of the anti-Trump people!
Ladies unite yourselves and rid your valid movement of these underlings who pretend to know you. They don’t know you! They only know themselves and that poorly.
They are as ravening wolves in the clothings of innocent sheep. Most of them are barely women.
What a flaming idiot and the stupidest speech I have ever heard. Do you all realize he has been in the seat for 24 Hours. Why didn’t you March during the past administration who did nothing to improve everything you mentioned. The man is guilty for making a couple of stupid statements, but none as stupid as what you just said. God I can’t wait to fast forward 6 months or a year to prove to some people that he has no intention of going backwards on Women’s rights or Civil rights, you people must despise him so much that you can’t even listen to the words that come out of his month, but my God give him a chance to screw up in the office first or jump in Oprah’s and Rosie’s mobile home and head north with them.