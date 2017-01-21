Michael Moore was in for a surprise during the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday when Ashley Judd interrupted him to read a politically charged poem.

“I am Ashley Judd,” she declared as Moore reacted in shock, “and I am a feminist.”

She proceeded to recite a poem written by a 19-year-old named Nina Donovan from Tennessee. The contents of the writing included references to Trump’s election, mass incarceration, LGBT rights, the wage gap, and more relevant issues. At one point, the poem compares Trump to Adolf Hitler.

“I feel Hitler in these streets,” Judd said, “A mustache traded for a toupee. Nazis renamed.”

The poem repeated the refrain “I am not as nasty as…” at one point attacking Trump’s relationship with his daughter, Ivanka.

“I’m not as nasty as your daughter being your favorite sex symbol,” Judd said.

At another point, Judd name-checked Scarlett Johansson who also spoke at the march. “Scarlett Johansson, why were the female actors paid less than half of what the male actors earned?”

In conclusion, Judd spoke in reference to Trump’s infamous “grab them by the p—y” comment.

“Our p—ies ain’t for grabbing,” Judd said. “Our p—ies are for our pleasure and they are for birthing new generations… of nasty women.”

Watch the full speech below: