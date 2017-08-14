ASCAP Names Tristan Boutros Chief Technology Officer

ASCAP has named former New York Times digital executive Tristan Boutros as Chief Technology Officer, CEO Elizabeth Matthews announced Monday (Aug. 14). He will be based in New York and report to Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Brian Roberts.

According to a press release, Boutros will lead ASCAP’s evolving technology strategy and execution to scale the global IT systems and infrastructure in support of the organization’s business-transformation initiatives, encompassing cloud strategy, elastic computing and API roadmap. He was most recently the New York Times’ chief of operations.

ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews said, “We are thrilled to welcome Tristan to the ASCAP team. He brings a unique combination of the understanding of third party technology solutions available in the market as a complement to his technical expertise in building internal solutions. His experience helping top organizations achieve their technology goals make him the perfect person for this role.”

“I am excited to have the chance to create an incredibly robust platform at ASCAP, developing the tools and experiences that further empower our members and licensees; and change the way they work, communicate, and receive payment,” said Boutros. “I look forward to working with the whole team at ASCAP to bring this future to our members, and to unlock new capabilities for all of us.”

Prior to the New York Times, Boutros spent three years as senior vice president of technology and business process at Warner Music Group. He has also held senior technology roles at BlackBerry and IAC. He is also an adjunct professor of computer science at Columbia University and co-author of several books.