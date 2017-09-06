Arnon Milchan Questioned Again in Israeli Corruption Probe

Benjamin Netanyahu and Arnon Milchan
Producer Arnon Milchan was questioned by Israeli investigators in London this week, as part of a sprawling probe into alleged official corruption.

Milchan has given testimony before about the gifts that he gave to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, which included champagne, cigars, and jewelry. According to Haaretz, this is the first time that Milchan has been questioned “under caution” — meaning as a potential suspect in criminal bribery.

Israeli media reports have alleged that Netanyahu intervened with the U.S. State Department to obtain a 10-year visa for the billionaire producer. The probe is one aspect of a much larger investigation into alleged official corruption, which includes allegations that Netanyahu promised to promote legislation that would harm a newspaper in exchange for favorable coverage from one of its main rivals. Netanyahu has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Milchan was not available for comment on the latest Haaretz report. His attorney told the newspaper, “Milchan was asked to complete his testimony. Milchan acted in good faith with the best interests of Israel in mind and while making sure to follow the law.”

The investigations have dragged on for many months, but the pace appears to have quickened since prosecutors secured the cooperation of Ari Harow, Netanyahu’s onetime chief of staff. Israeli media has speculated that the questioning of Milchan means investigators are getting closer to bringing bribery a indictment against the prime minister.

