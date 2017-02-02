Arnold Schwarzenegger was quick to respond after President Donald Trump mocked him and the “Apprentice” ratings while speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday morning.
“Hey Donald, I have a great idea: Why don’t we switch jobs?” Schwarzenegger suggested in a video posted to Twitter. “You take over TV because you’re such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job, so then people can finally sleep comfortably again.”
Schwarzenegger’s message was in response to Trump saying that when he ran for president “they hired a big, big movie star” to take his place on “The Apprentice.”
“And we know how that turned out,” he said also calling out producer Mark Burnett. “The ratings went right down the tubes, it’s been a total disaster. And Mark [Burnett] will never, ever bet against Trump again.”
Trump said with a laugh, “I want to just pray for Arnold if we can — for those ratings.”
As Variety has reported in the past, despite winning the presidency, Trump remains an exec producer on the “The Apprentice.”
This back and forth is the latest in an ongoing feud between the president and former California governor. In January Trump trashed Schwarzenegger after the show debuted with its new host. Schwarzenegger also endorsed John Kasich during the primaries and later said he would “not vote for the Republican candidate” after Trump’s vulgar “Access Hollywood” tape was released.
The National Prayer Breakfast is an annual series of meetings, dinners and networking events in Washington D.C. It is hosted by members of Congress and intended to put partisanship aside for political and social elite to build relationships. Every president since Dwight D. Eisenhower has traditionally attended the event.
See Schwarzenegger’s filmed response below:
Watch Trump’s original comments here:
So, he’s made yet another enemy. This is Herr Trump’s greatest talent. Don’t think that highly of him, but I gotta agree with Schwarzenegger on this one. He’d make a better president and the egomaniac is best left as a realty TV show host.
Between the two I’d rather have Arnold as POTUS. I don’t agree with his politics, but at least he’s not a nut job.
Didn’t Arnold’s nanny switch jobs with his wife?
Of all the things a person elected to the highest office in the land should worry about Sir Orange’s only concern is the ratings of a reality show he’s still connected to. No one needs to question his unfitness for office, he underscores the fact every time he opens his stupid mouth.
Best response to a snarky Trump comment so far! Way to go Arnold!
Trump held back on his really big boast: Trump’s ratings are much, much higher than God’s—and deservedly so in fact that Trump has only been on the job a very short time as compared to God’s eternity. And God ought to have term limits placed on his reign and Trump will step up and Make Existence Great Again.
Arnie’s unqualified only because he’s not U.S.-born.
Way to go Arnold! Spot on,
That round goes to the Governator in a rout.
Why don’t you switch? Because you are not qualified for either job Arnold. You were a miserable failure as governor and can’t hold the ratings. Bye.
Unqualified.. like our POTUS!!!
He couldn’t possible be less qualified than Donald given that he’s held a public office before. Plus apprentice has always sucked and would suck if trump came, the show is past it’s prime no matter who the host is. Trumps final season averaged a 1.7 with Dvr plus 7. Arnold will be down what anyshow would be when it hasn’t been on for two years. Trump your an insecure idiot and why as the president to you want a show that makes you money to fail ? Try and use your brain at least.