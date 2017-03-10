Arnold Schwarzenegger’s name is circulating among California Republicans as a potential Senate candidate in 2018, according to a report on Thursday from Politico.

Politico reported that the prospect of Schwarzenegger running “is generating increasing buzz in state Republican circles, fueled by the former governor’s seeming ability to get under the skin of President Donald Trump on social media.”

Schwarzengger’s spokesman, Daniel Ketchell, said in a statement that “right now Governor Schwarzenegger’s focus is on using his platform to bring some sensibility and coherency to Washington by fighting for redistricting reform, like we did in California. We are keeping all of our options open as far as how we can accomplish that.”

Schwarzenegger, who served as governor of California from 2003 to 2011, most recently was the star of NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice,” and has been in a Twitter feud with his predecessor in that role, Donald Trump.

Last week, Schwarzenegger said that he would not return for another season on “Celebrity Apprentice.” He blamed the show’s low ratings on its “baggage,” referring to Trump’s continued role as an executive producer.

Trump responded on Twitter on Saturday morning, writing, “Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show.”

“You should think about hiring a new joke writer and a fact checker,” Schwarzenegger responded.

Schwarzenegger also opposes Trump on other issues, like climate change, and has been vocal about some of Trump’s choices to fill key posts in his administration. A Senate run could be a platform to also run on another signature issues, redistricting reform. He has been taking an initiative he championed as governor nationwide.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) has not yet said whether she will seek another term,. First elected in 1992, Feinstein will be 85 next year. She has been raising money for her 2018 bid, with a fundraiser scheduled for March 17 at the home of Jon Vein and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein.