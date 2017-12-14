Apple’s Eddy Cue Confirmed for Q&A Session at Pollstar Live! Conference

Pollstar has announced that Apple SVP Eddy Cue will have a Q&A session with Variety’s own Executive Music Editor Shirley Halperin at the Pollstar Live! 2018 conference in February. Other confirmed speakers for the conference Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino, WME head of music Marc Geiger, UTA’s head of U.S. music operations Natalia Nastaskin and more.

As Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services — reporting directly to Apple CEO Tim Cook — Cue oversees Apple’s content stores, including two platforms that revolutionized the way fans consume music: iTunes and Apple Music.

“Eddy Cue and his team at Apple have changed the way we listen to music, played a transformative role in artist discovery, and ignited the passion of music fans,” said Ray Waddell, president, Media & Conferences, for Oak View Group, producers of Pollstar Live! “We are thrilled to have him address the attendees at Pollstar Live! and can’t wait to hear what he has to say.”

Cue was instrumental in creating the Apple online store in 1998, the iTunes Store in 2003, and the App Store in 2008, and played a key role in developing Apple’s award-winning iLife suite of applications. Also under Cue’s direction are Apple Pay, Maps, Search Ads, Apple’s innovative iCloud services, and Apple’s productivity and creativity apps.

The Apple and the Music Business Q&A will kick of programming for Pollstar Live! 2018 the morning of Feb 7, 2018. Pollstar Live! will take place Feb 6-8 at the Intercontinental Downtown LA.