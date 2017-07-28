Anthony Scaramucci Pulls Out of Politicon After Vulgar Rant

Senior Editor @tedstew
Anthony Scaramucci
REX/Shutterstock

Anthony Scaramucci has backed out of Politicon, as he faces the fallout from an expletive-filled interview with New Yorker writer Ryan Lizza.

A spokeswoman for the event, a gathering of politicians, media personalities, and celebrities, said that they were informed overnight that he would not be coming.

Organizers of Politicon — taking place in Pasadena this weekend — had said earlier in the week that Scaramucci still planned to attend, even after he was named President Donald Trump’s communications director last week.

Related

Anthony Scaramucci

White House’s Scaramucci Explodes in New Interview: ‘I’m Not Steve Bannon, I’m Not Trying to Suck My Own C–k’

Scaramucci on Wednesday lashed out at the leak of his financial disclosure form, and said that he had reported it to the FBI and the Justice Department. On Thursday afternoon, Lizza reported that Scaramucci called him up that evening, and lashed out at White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and Trump’s senior strategist, Steve Bannon, suggesting that they are the source of leaks coming out of the White House. Scaramucci used vulgar language in the interview, which was on the record, while threatening to fire the entire White House communications staff as he tried to root out leaks in the West Wing.

Scaramucci later said on Twitter that he sometimes uses “colorful language,” but he would refrain from doing so as he takes his new position at the White House.

He was to take part in a series of panels, including one called “Scaramucci ‘Splains,” with Toure as the moderators. He was also supposed to be part of a panel on the future of the Republican party, in which he would have been joined by Trump critics, including columnist David Frum.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Biz News from Variety

    Loading
    ad