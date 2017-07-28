Anthony Scaramucci Pulls Out of Politicon After Vulgar Rant

Anthony Scaramucci has backed out of Politicon, as he faces the fallout from an expletive-filled interview with New Yorker writer Ryan Lizza.

A spokeswoman for the event, a gathering of politicians, media personalities, and celebrities, said that they were informed overnight that he would not be coming.

Organizers of Politicon — taking place in Pasadena this weekend — had said earlier in the week that Scaramucci still planned to attend, even after he was named President Donald Trump’s communications director last week.

Scaramucci on Wednesday lashed out at the leak of his financial disclosure form, and said that he had reported it to the FBI and the Justice Department. On Thursday afternoon, Lizza reported that Scaramucci called him up that evening, and lashed out at White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and Trump’s senior strategist, Steve Bannon, suggesting that they are the source of leaks coming out of the White House. Scaramucci used vulgar language in the interview, which was on the record, while threatening to fire the entire White House communications staff as he tried to root out leaks in the West Wing.

Scaramucci later said on Twitter that he sometimes uses “colorful language,” but he would refrain from doing so as he takes his new position at the White House.

He was to take part in a series of panels, including one called “Scaramucci ‘Splains,” with Toure as the moderators. He was also supposed to be part of a panel on the future of the Republican party, in which he would have been joined by Trump critics, including columnist David Frum.