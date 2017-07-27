Anthony Scaramucci’s Hollywood Ties: Investments Include Movie ‘Crazy for the Boys’

WASHINGTON — Much of the attention on incoming White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci’s financial disclosure form has been about SkyBridge Capital and his complaint that it was leaked.

But listed in the disclosure is that he also has been an investor in a movie, “Crazy for the Boys.” His form lists a value of $250,001 to $500,000 in the movie, and so far no income. The investment pales in comparison to his holdings in SkyBridge Capital, which he founded.

A movie called “Crazy for the Boys” started production in July, and it is described by its producers as a “musical dreamed” that is “completely capturing the nuances of High School: teen angst, unrequited love, the mean popular girl, and peer pressure making it destined to become an essential part of pop culture for generations to come.” Promotion for the movie is being connected to an anti-bullying campaign.

The production company behind the project, All for One Media Corp., is aiming it at tween girls, combining elements of “High School Musical” and Spice Girls. All for One also is planning to roll out a girl group, called Drama Drama, that will be “the first group in history launched by a movie, that introduces the five unique characters and their music to the world.”

“The landscape has never been more fertile to launch a great pop group and by extension, a major new branded entertainment property,” the president of All for One, Brian Lukow, said in a press release announcing the start of production in Savannah in July. Plans are for a spring break 2018 release. Martin Guigui is directing.

Lukow was the co-creator and executive producer of the boy band Dream Street, and is the screenwriter of “Crazy for the Boys.” He has a background in the financial world, having served as senior vice president of investments at Lehman Brothers from 1982 to 1995, according to his bio.

Scaramucci and Lukow did not immediately return requests for comment.

Scaramucci’s form also lists $50,001-$100,000 investments in Edward R. Pressman Film Corp. He also disclosed $88,461 in salary from his role as a contributor to Fox Business News.