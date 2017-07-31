Trump Drops Anthony Scaramucci as Communications Director (Report)

Anthony Scaramucci
President Donald Trump is removing Anthony Scaramucci as communications director, the New York Times reported on Monday.

Scaramucci had not even started in his new role, but was under fire after the New Yorker published an expletive filled conversation he had with one of its writers, Ryan Lizza.

Scaramucci was not scheduled to officially begin his job until Aug. 15.

According to the Times, Scaramucci’s removal came at the request of Trump’s new chief of staff, John Kelly, who started in his new job on Monday.

More to come…

