Anthony Scaramucci Cancels Friday Online Press Event

Anthony Scaramucci has called off the online press event he had scheduled for Friday to “focus on family” and his “work in the private sector.”

“No Press Event Tomorrow: Focusing on Family, My Work in The Private Sector. #MovingForward Stay Tuned!,” Scaramaucci tweeted on Thursday morning.

The former White House communications director had planned to host the event to address the public after his departure from the White House, which came just 11 days after he was announced for the job.

Scaramucci’s removal reportedly came at the request of Trump’s new chief of staff, Gen. John F. Kelly, who started in his new job on Monday, replacing Reince Priebus — the latest major shakeup in the Trump administration. Scaramucci’s own appointment reportedly led to the resignation of press secretary Sean Spicer.

Scaramucci was axed days after giving a vulgar interview to the New Yorker in which he took aim at Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon and then-White House chief of staff Priebus.

