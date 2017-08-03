Anthony Scaramucci Cancels Friday Online Press Event

News Editor, Variety.com @MaaneKhat
Anthony Scaramucci
AP/REX/Shutterstock

Anthony Scaramucci has called off the online press event he had scheduled for Friday to “focus on family” and his “work in the private sector.”

“No Press Event Tomorrow: Focusing on Family, My Work in The Private Sector. #MovingForward Stay Tuned!,” Scaramaucci tweeted on Thursday morning.

The former White House communications director had planned to host the event to address the public after his departure from the White House, which came just 11 days after he was announced for the job.

Scaramucci’s removal reportedly came at the request of Trump’s new chief of staff, Gen. John F. Kelly, who started in his new job on Monday, replacing Reince Priebus — the latest major shakeup in the Trump administration. Scaramucci’s own appointment reportedly led to the resignation of press secretary Sean Spicer.

Scaramucci was axed days after giving a vulgar interview to the New Yorker in which he took aim at Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon and then-White House chief of staff Priebus.

More to come. 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Biz News from Variety

    Loading
    ad