Andrew Lustgarten Promoted to President of Madison Square Garden Co.

Andrew Lustgarten has been promoted to president of Madison Square Garden Co., the Dolan-family controlled parent company of Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and sports teams such as the New York Knicks and New York Rangers.

Lustgarten has spent the past three years as MSG’s exec VP of corporate development and strategy. As president he succeeds David O’Connor, the CAA veteran who left the company last month after two years as president-CEO. MSG chairman James Dolan has taken on the interim CEO role.

“Andy is the perfect person to help lead MSG at this point in its history,” said Dolan. “His unique experience in sports, live entertainment management and corporate development will be critically important as we continue to focus on enhancing our core businesses and identifying compelling opportunities that further our presence and influence in live experiences.”

Lustgarten is credited with steering MSG’s live event business and leading efforts to diversify beyond venues and sports with recent investments in the Tao Group hospitality firm, Boston Calling Events, and Counter Logic Gaming e-sports firm and the digital marketing outfit Townsquare Media.

“MSG is unlike any other company in the world,” Lustgarten said. “There is so much opportunity for our incredible assets to grow and to further expand MSG’s position as the world’s leading sports and entertainment company.”

Before joining MSG in 2014, Lustgarten spent seven years with the NBA, working on the league’s media deals and collective bargaining agreements. He served as a special assistant to the league commissioner and as senior VP of global strategy.