Andrew Lustgarten Promoted to President of Madison Square Garden Co.

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Madison Square Garden, New York, AmericaNew York, America - Oct 2008
CREDIT: Paul Brown/REX/Shutterstock

Andrew Lustgarten has been promoted to president of Madison Square Garden Co., the Dolan-family controlled parent company of Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and sports teams such as the New York Knicks and New York Rangers.

Lustgarten has spent the past three years as MSG’s exec VP of corporate development and strategy. As president he succeeds David O’Connor, the CAA veteran who left the company last month after two years as president-CEO. MSG chairman James Dolan has taken on the interim CEO role.

“Andy is the perfect person to help lead MSG at this point in its history,” said Dolan. “His unique experience in sports, live entertainment management and corporate development will be critically important as we continue to focus on enhancing our core businesses and identifying compelling opportunities that further our presence and influence in live experiences.”

Lustgarten is credited with steering MSG’s live event business and leading efforts to diversify beyond venues and sports with recent investments in the Tao Group hospitality firm, Boston Calling Events, and Counter Logic Gaming e-sports firm and the digital marketing outfit Townsquare Media.

“MSG is unlike any other company in the world,” Lustgarten said. “There is so much opportunity for our incredible assets to grow and to further expand MSG’s position as the world’s leading sports and entertainment company.”

Before joining MSG in 2014, Lustgarten spent seven years with the NBA, working on the league’s media deals and collective bargaining agreements. He served as a special assistant to the league commissioner and as senior VP of global strategy.

More Biz

  • U.S. Capitol

    GOP Tax Bill: Big Gains for Studios, Not for Showbiz Rank and File (Analysis)

    Andrew Lustgarten has been promoted to president of Madison Square Garden Co., the Dolan-family controlled parent company of Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and sports teams such as the New York Knicks and New York Rangers. Lustgarten has spent the past three years as MSG’s exec VP of corporate development and strategy. As […]

  • Meryl Streep Rose McGowan

    Meryl Streep Responds to Rose McGowan's Criticism: 'I Wasn't Deliberately Silent'

    Andrew Lustgarten has been promoted to president of Madison Square Garden Co., the Dolan-family controlled parent company of Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and sports teams such as the New York Knicks and New York Rangers. Lustgarten has spent the past three years as MSG’s exec VP of corporate development and strategy. As […]

  • Amber Tamblyn Rose McGowan

    Amber Tamblyn Calls Out Rose McGowan for Golden Globes Tweet: 'This Is Beneath You'

    Andrew Lustgarten has been promoted to president of Madison Square Garden Co., the Dolan-family controlled parent company of Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and sports teams such as the New York Knicks and New York Rangers. Lustgarten has spent the past three years as MSG’s exec VP of corporate development and strategy. As […]

  • Madison Square Garden, New York, AmericaNew

    Andrew Lustgarten Promoted to President of Madison Square Garden Co.

    Andrew Lustgarten has been promoted to president of Madison Square Garden Co., the Dolan-family controlled parent company of Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and sports teams such as the New York Knicks and New York Rangers. Lustgarten has spent the past three years as MSG’s exec VP of corporate development and strategy. As […]

  • Bowery Ballroom

    Live Nation Forms New Venture With New York's Bowery Ballroom and Mercury Lounge

    Andrew Lustgarten has been promoted to president of Madison Square Garden Co., the Dolan-family controlled parent company of Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and sports teams such as the New York Knicks and New York Rangers. Lustgarten has spent the past three years as MSG’s exec VP of corporate development and strategy. As […]

  • Warclow Bridge of Spies

    Amblin Partners Inks Exclusive Music-Publishing Deal With BMG

    Andrew Lustgarten has been promoted to president of Madison Square Garden Co., the Dolan-family controlled parent company of Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and sports teams such as the New York Knicks and New York Rangers. Lustgarten has spent the past three years as MSG’s exec VP of corporate development and strategy. As […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad