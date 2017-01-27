Veteran production executive Andrea “Ange” Giannetti has re-upped her contract with Sony’s motion picture group, the studio plans to announce today.

A key overseer of films like “Zero Dark Thirty, “Sausage Party,” and the “Da Vinci Code” franchise, Giannetti’s signing of a new, long-term contract is seen as a boost to the Culver City studio.

Giannetti has served since 2003 as executive vice president, production in Sony Pictures Entertainment’s motion picture group. In previous jobs with the studio, she served with Columbia Television (starting in 1990), as a creative executive with the TriStar Pictures label (1996), before joining Columbia Pictures in 1998.

Among the films she has been associated with are last year’s “Passengers,” and “The Magnificent Seven,” along with “Julie & Julia,” “Hancock” and “Equalizer.” Her upcoming projects include the Christmas 2017 release “Jumanji,” starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart, and “Charlie’s Angels,” directed by Elizabeth Banks.

Sony insiders took the re-signing of the popular Giannetti as a positive sign, given recent complaints from some other executives about studio management and the departure in November of the studio’s top financial executive, Andrew Gumpert. (Tri-star Pictures President Hannah Minghella renewed her contract in November.)

Columbia Pictures President Sanford Panitch called Giannetti “the epitome of what it means to be an excellent executive,” because she “fights” for what directors want and for her own vision of films. Motion picture group Chairman Tom Rothman called Giannetti “wise, tasteful, strong, experienced and effective,” adding: “And she’s bad-ass. Lucky us!”

Giannetti deemed herself “thrilled” at the renewing her tenure at Sony and praised Panitch and Rothman “for their incredible support, wisdom and leadership.”