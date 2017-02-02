A jury today convicted Andre Bauth, an Emmy-winning TV producer, of stabbing his tenant in Studio City in 2015. According to prosecutors, the tenant, Clayton Haymes, laughed at Bauth when he vowed that he would win five Academy Awards, prompting Bauth to stab him in the chest.

Bauth, also known as Andre Bautista, was listed as a producer of “The Bay,” a web series that won the Daytime Emmy for outstanding digital drama series in 2015.

At a trial in Los Angeles Superior Court in Van Nuys, he was convicted of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. He is set to be sentenced on March 22, and faces up to 13 years in state prison.

Bauth was born in Colombia, and came to Los Angeles to become an actor. According to L.A. Weekly, Bauth ran a chain of group homes for aspiring actors called Artist Advantage Group Academy. The homes offered twice-weekly acting classes, headshots, and other services to tenants.

Bauth also produced and starred in a film called “El Landlord,” about a landlord who gets angry at his tenants and starts murdering them. Haymes played one of the tenants.

Haymes told L.A. Weekly that he and Bauth were drinking with friends at the house on Laurel Canyon Boulevard when Bauth made the boast about winning five Oscars.

“Then he went and grabbed his Emmy,” Haymes said. “We all kind of laughed a little bit, and that’s when he got upset. He looked at me and said, ‘Why are you laughing? You’ll be homeless tomorrow if I want you to.’ We were bickering back and forth. That’s when he got the kitchen knife.”

After the stabbing, Bauth fled to Mexico. He ultimately turned himself in at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City.