AMC Networks beat Wall Street’s earnings estimates Thursday morning when it released its full year and fourth quarter results.

The media company responsible for “The Walking Dead” posted net revenue of $2.756 billion for 2016 on the whole, slightly above analyst expectations, and an increase of 6.8% from 2015. Operating income was $658 million, down 7% from 2015.

Adjusted EPS for the year came in at $5.73 — again, well above the consensus estimate of $5.62 — and $1.30 for the fourth quarter.

Fourth quarter net revenues in the International and Other increased 7.5%, or $51 million, to $730 million; but operating income was $104 million, a decrease of 35.3%, or $57 million, versus the prior year period. AMC attributed that decline to a $75 million loss in its International and Other segment. The growth in revenues was led by a 15.6% increase in distribution revenues to $316 million, primarily attributable to an increase in licensing revenues as well as an increase in affiliate fees. Advertising revenues increased 3.1% to $298 million due to higher pricing, but was affected by “The Walking Dead” and other decreased ratings deliveries — ratings for “The Walking Dead,” while still enormous, have fallen from previous seasons.

“With a rapidly expanding studio business, we now have a growing portfolio of shows that we own that provide this kind of opportunity for our business,” said AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan. “In addition, we are embracing changing viewing habits by making strategic investments in streaming services that fit well with our programming and the audiences at our network brands.”

AMC called out two such investments Thursday: Its now $73 million investment in RLJ Entertainment (upped from an initial $65 million infusion), and its minority stake in Funny Or Die.

The International and Other segment (which includes digital) continues to be a bit of a cost center for the company — while revenues were essentially flat for the fourth quarter, at $119 million, operating losses just for the quarter increased $75 million. In addition to some losses at IFC Films and $19 million vanishing due to unfavorable foreign exchange rates, there was a noncash $68 million impairment on AMCNI-DMC, the AMC’s Amsterdam-based media logistics facility.

AMC stock has seen some decline from a year ago, when it was trading at $68.51 — Wednesday’s close saw it at $57.50, though it’s been on an upswing from an October low of $48.26.