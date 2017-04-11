AMC Theaters and IMAX Corp. have signed a new joint revenue-sharing arrangement which will see the premium large screen format installed in an additional 25 AMC-owned cinemas across Europe. The deal is the largest single European agreement in IMAX’s history and more than doubles AMC’s current IMAX-footprint in Europe to a total of 47 theaters.

The deal was jointly announced Tuesday morning in London by IMAX CEO Richard L. Gelfond and AMC CEO Adam Aron, which Gelfond said the pair had finalized the previous day. It will see new IMAX theaters installed across the AMC-owned Odeon Cinemas Group and Nordic Cinema Group in the U.K., Germany, Italy, Spain and Scandinavia, making AMC IMAX’s largest exhibition partner in Europe.

“Europe is a region with tremendous long-term growth potential,” said Gelfond. “We believe this agreement, which is a direct result of our strong per-screen averages in the U.K. and Germany, will enhance our ability to replicate this success and expand our presence across Europe – particularly in underpenetrated territories like Germany, Italy, Spain and Scandinavia.”

Aron and Gelfond said 10 sites across the U.K. and Ireland, Germany, Spain and Italy had initially been identified for the new IMAX theaters but that the deal would see AMC installing IMAX in all Odeon/UCI and Nordic Cinema Group markets, touching all AMC brands. Aron said he expected potentially 10 of the eventual 25 new theaters in be in the U.K. The new installations are expected to be completed in approximately three years with the first sites expected to launch this year.

Aron said AMC was “committed to modernizing the theater circuit in Europe,” in a similar manner to what it had done with its circuit in the U.S., with plans to invest “hundreds of millions of dollars.”

“We looked at cinema-going in Europe and decided it could be much nicer for consumers than it is today,” said Aron. He said this would include installing more comfortable, reclining seating; improving the concessions offering with greater variety and better quality, including full alcoholic bars where licensing is possible; as well as looking to technological advancements such as IMAX.

“It is not enough just to put in more comfortable seats and better food and drink,” continued Aron. “IMAX has been a leader for decades in offering moviegoers the best there is. One of the smartest things we can do is put in more IMAX. AMC operates in 14 countries in Europe so we will take IMAX to as many countries as it can be supported in.”

Gelfond told reporters the one thing that had frustrated him in his 23 years as CEO of IMAX was that the brand had not been able to fully penetrate Europe. The brand has grown from 88 theaters to 217 across Europe in the past five years, but is still well behind markets like China, which has approximately 800 IMAX theaters either in place or set for installation. Some European markets have seen very little uptake to date, with Germany currently operating just three IMAX theaters.

AMC acquired the Odeon/UCI chain or 244 sites across seven countries, from Terra Firmer in November last year. Its acquisition of the 118-theater Nordic Cinema Group, announced in January, was completed March 28.