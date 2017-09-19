Amblin Partners’ Michael Wright Steps Down as CEO

Michael Wright is stepping down as chief executive officer of Amblin Partners and becoming executive producer of two of the company’s forthcoming films, the company said Tuesday.

Steven Spielberg, chairman of the company, will step into the CEO role after Wright’s exit. Wright oversaw films like “The Girl on the Train” and “A Dog’s Purpose” while at Amblin.

“I have always enjoyed working with Michael and the unique creative collaboration we’ve shared going back to his days at Turner Broadcasting,” Spielberg said in a statement. “I am very pleased to continue our relationship and that he is joining our upcoming projects, ‘The Talisman’ and ‘The Wand,’ as an executive producer. I also want to express my gratitude to Michael for helping us launch our company and creating a strong foundation to build on in the future.”

Jeff Small will remain president and co-chief executive. Holly Bario, president of production, will continue to be responsible for the company’s film development and production.

