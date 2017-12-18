Amblin Partners Inks Exclusive Music-Publishing Deal With BMG

Warclow Bridge of Spies
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

Amblin Partners has signed an exclusive deal with BMG to administer its music publishing rights worldwide.

Recent films under the Amblin Partners umbrella include “Bridge of Spies” (pictured), “The Girl on the Train,” “Office Christmas Party” and “A Dog’s Purpose” as well as the upcoming Steven Spielberg-directed project “The Post.” Current productions from Amblin Television include “The Americans” on FX and “Bull” with CBS, with “Reverie” (NBC) and “The Haunting of Hill House” (Netflix) on the way. The deal includes scores, transition cues, themes, and feature songs.

BMG SVP and general counsel Keith Hauprich said: “We are proud to partner with the Amblin team as BMG continues to grow in the arena of Film and TV. Mr. Spielberg and his handpicked team are a national treasure, continually bringing timeless stories to the silver screen.” Chris Floyd, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel said, “We are delighted to begin this new relationship with BMG, and couldn’t think of a better partner to handle our music publishing.”

 

