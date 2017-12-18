Amber Tamblyn Calls Out Rose McGowan for Golden Globes Tweet: ‘This Is Beneath You’

UPDATED: On Sunday, actress Amber Tamblyn took to Twitter to call out Rose McGowan’s “shaming” remarks against Meryl Streep and other women who plan to wear black dresses to the Golden Globes.

After People magazine reported last week that several actresses are planning to wear black dresses to the Golden Globes in January as a sign of protest against sexual harassment in Hollywood, McGowan posted a now-deleted tweet berating them for their “hypocrisy,” particularly Streep. Prior to the wave of accusations that toppled Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, Streep worked with Weinstein on multiple films.

“Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in a silent protest,” McGowan wrote. “YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly and affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa.” Marchesa is the fashion brand co-founded by Weinstein’s estranged wife. (McGowan later apologized for the Marchesa comment, tweeting, “The Marchesa line was beneath me and I’m sorry for that. Seeing that picture of Alyssa Milano with GC has ignited something in me that I can’t quite articulate.”)

Tamblyn responded to McGowan’s tweet with a thread of her own, stating that while she supports McGowan’s movement, “I do not support any woman (or man) shaming or taunting the movements of other woman who are trying to create change. Telling us to wear Marchesa? This is beneath you, Rose. You don’t have to support and stand with us, but we stand and support you. You make take below the belt shots at us, but we will not take them at you in return.” She went on to call for women to stand together.

You don’t have to support and stand with us, but we stand and support you. You may take below the belt shots at us but we will not take them at you in return. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) December 17, 2017

And we stand together in this fight, shoulder to shoulder, weapon to weapon, woman to woman (and man), body to burned body. And our arms are open. And our hearts two fold. And our fire will be a universal scorch. Heed the mantra: #ChangeIsComing — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) December 17, 2017

When actress and producer Holly Marie Combs called out Tamblyn for doing to McGowan “what you claim you don’t support her doing to others,” Tamblyn retweeted Combs’ comment and defended herself, saying that McGowan’s “statement was public and hurtful to some women so a public response was earned. I spoke to her at length today, she knows how I feel. I love Rose fiercely, that will never change. To be critical of an action is not to condemn the person behind it. There’s your common message.”

You just did to @rosemcgowan what you claim you don't support her doing to others. Every activist for every cause the world over has different methods but share a common and more important message that should remain the same. And undiluted above all else. — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) December 17, 2017