Amber Tamblyn Calls Out Rose McGowan for Golden Globes Tweet: ‘This Is Beneath You’

By
Matt Fernandez

Staff Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Amber Tamblyn Rose McGowan
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

UPDATED: On Sunday, actress Amber Tamblyn took to Twitter to call out Rose McGowan’s “shaming” remarks against Meryl Streep and other women who plan to wear black dresses to the Golden Globes.

After People magazine reported last week that several actresses are planning to wear black dresses to the Golden Globes in January as a sign of protest against sexual harassment in Hollywood, McGowan posted a now-deleted tweet berating them for their “hypocrisy,” particularly Streep. Prior to the wave of accusations that toppled Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, Streep worked with Weinstein on multiple films.

“Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in a silent protest,” McGowan wrote. “YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly and affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa.” Marchesa is the fashion brand co-founded by Weinstein’s estranged wife. (McGowan later apologized for the Marchesa comment, tweeting, “The Marchesa line was beneath me and I’m sorry for that. Seeing that picture of Alyssa Milano with GC has ignited something in me that I can’t quite articulate.”)

Related

Tamblyn responded to McGowan’s tweet with a thread of her own, stating that while she supports McGowan’s movement, “I do not support any woman (or man) shaming or taunting the movements of other woman who are trying to create change. Telling us to wear Marchesa? This is beneath you, Rose. You don’t have to support and stand with us, but we stand and support you. You make take below the belt shots at us, but we will not take them at you in return.” She went on to call for women to stand together.

When actress and producer Holly Marie Combs called out Tamblyn for doing to McGowan “what you claim you don’t support her doing to others,” Tamblyn retweeted Combs’ comment and defended herself, saying that McGowan’s “statement was public and hurtful to some women so a public response was earned. I spoke to her at length today, she knows how I feel. I love Rose fiercely, that will never change. To be critical of an action is not to condemn the person behind it. There’s your common message.”

More Biz

  • U.S. Capitol

    GOP Tax Bill: Big Gains for Studios, Not for Showbiz Rank and File (Analysis)

    UPDATED: On Sunday, actress Amber Tamblyn took to Twitter to call out Rose McGowan’s “shaming” remarks against Meryl Streep and other women who plan to wear black dresses to the Golden Globes. After People magazine reported last week that several actresses are planning to wear black dresses to the Golden Globes in January as a sign of […]

  • Meryl Streep Rose McGowan

    Meryl Streep Responds to Rose McGowan's Criticism: 'I Wasn't Deliberately Silent'

    UPDATED: On Sunday, actress Amber Tamblyn took to Twitter to call out Rose McGowan’s “shaming” remarks against Meryl Streep and other women who plan to wear black dresses to the Golden Globes. After People magazine reported last week that several actresses are planning to wear black dresses to the Golden Globes in January as a sign of […]

  • Amber Tamblyn Rose McGowan

    Amber Tamblyn Calls Out Rose McGowan for Golden Globes Tweet: 'This Is Beneath You'

    UPDATED: On Sunday, actress Amber Tamblyn took to Twitter to call out Rose McGowan’s “shaming” remarks against Meryl Streep and other women who plan to wear black dresses to the Golden Globes. After People magazine reported last week that several actresses are planning to wear black dresses to the Golden Globes in January as a sign of […]

  • Madison Square Garden, New York, AmericaNew

    Andrew Lustgarten Promoted to President of Madison Square Garden Co.

    UPDATED: On Sunday, actress Amber Tamblyn took to Twitter to call out Rose McGowan’s “shaming” remarks against Meryl Streep and other women who plan to wear black dresses to the Golden Globes. After People magazine reported last week that several actresses are planning to wear black dresses to the Golden Globes in January as a sign of […]

  • Bowery Ballroom

    Live Nation Forms New Venture With New York's Bowery Ballroom and Mercury Lounge

    UPDATED: On Sunday, actress Amber Tamblyn took to Twitter to call out Rose McGowan’s “shaming” remarks against Meryl Streep and other women who plan to wear black dresses to the Golden Globes. After People magazine reported last week that several actresses are planning to wear black dresses to the Golden Globes in January as a sign of […]

  • Warclow Bridge of Spies

    Amblin Partners Inks Exclusive Music-Publishing Deal With BMG

    UPDATED: On Sunday, actress Amber Tamblyn took to Twitter to call out Rose McGowan’s “shaming” remarks against Meryl Streep and other women who plan to wear black dresses to the Golden Globes. After People magazine reported last week that several actresses are planning to wear black dresses to the Golden Globes in January as a sign of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad