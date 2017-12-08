Amazon’s Streaming Service Launches in 28 New Countries

Amazon Music Unlimited, the company’s streaming service, today announced its expansion into 28 additional countries, offering a catalog of more than 40 million songs and thousands of playlists to millions of more listeners. The company will also begin to ship its voice-controlled Amazon Echo to those countries, which is powered by Alexa, Amazon’s cloud-based voice service.

“Music is such an incredible global connector, and with Amazon Music Unlimited we’ve been able to give listeners access to an extensive catalog with the added experience of using their own voice to hear music in so many ways with Alexa,” said Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music. “Today’s announcement signifies an important moment for Amazon Music Unlimited and our international customers as we continue to offer more music fans all over the world a completely new way to hear expertly-curated playlists and songs from their favorite artists.”

Since it launched in the U.S. in October of 2016, Amazon Music Unlimited has expanded to the U.K., Germany, Austria, Japan and other countries.

At launch, the service is available at three plan options with prices varying per country; the exclusive Echo Plan, the lowest-priced plan option of any full-catalog streaming service, to listen on a single Echo Dot, Echo or Echo Plus with full access to Amazon Music Unlimited; the Individual plan to stream on one of up to 10 devices at a time; and the Family plan, where up to six members of a household can share a subscription.

English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, or Japanese display languages will be available on the Amazon Music Web Player and App for iOS and Android.