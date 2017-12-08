Amazon’s Streaming Service Launches in 28 New Countries

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Amazon Music Unlimited logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Music Unlimited, the company’s streaming service, today announced its expansion into 28 additional countries, offering a catalog of more than 40 million songs and thousands of playlists to millions of more listeners. The company will also begin to ship its voice-controlled Amazon Echo to those countries, which is powered by Alexa, Amazon’s cloud-based voice service.

“Music is such an incredible global connector, and with Amazon Music Unlimited we’ve been able to give listeners access to an extensive catalog with the added experience of using their own voice to hear music in so many ways with Alexa,” said Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music. “Today’s announcement signifies an important moment for Amazon Music Unlimited and our international customers as we continue to offer more music fans all over the world a completely new way to hear expertly-curated playlists and songs from their favorite artists.”

Since it launched in the U.S. in October of 2016, Amazon Music Unlimited has expanded to the U.K., Germany, Austria, Japan and other countries.

At launch, the service is available at three plan options with prices varying per country; the exclusive Echo Plan, the lowest-priced plan option of any full-catalog streaming service, to listen on a single Echo Dot, Echo or Echo Plus with full access to Amazon Music Unlimited; the Individual plan to stream on one of up to 10 devices at a time; and the Family plan, where up to six members of a household can share a subscription.

Related

English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, or Japanese display languages will be available on the Amazon Music Web Player and App for iOS and Android.

Additional countries Include:
• Belgium • Iceland
• Bolivia • Latvia
• Bulgaria • Liechtenstein
• Chile • Lithuania
• Colombia • Luxembourg
• Costa Rica • Malta
• Cyprus • Netherlands
• Czech Republic • Panama
• Ecuador • Peru
• El Salvador • Poland
• Estonia • Portugal
• Finland • Slovakia
• Greece • Sweden
• Hungary • Uruguay

 

 

More Digital

  • Amazon Music Unlimited logo

    Amazon’s Streaming Service Launches in 28 New Countries

    Amazon Music Unlimited, the company’s streaming service, today announced its expansion into 28 additional countries, offering a catalog of more than 40 million songs and thousands of playlists to millions of more listeners. The company will also begin to ship its voice-controlled Amazon Echo to those countries, which is powered by Alexa, Amazon’s cloud-based voice […]

  • tobias-bauckhage-moviepilot

    Movie Pilot's Sale to Webedia Came After Huge Layoffs in Pivot to Video

    Amazon Music Unlimited, the company’s streaming service, today announced its expansion into 28 additional countries, offering a catalog of more than 40 million songs and thousands of playlists to millions of more listeners. The company will also begin to ship its voice-controlled Amazon Echo to those countries, which is powered by Alexa, Amazon’s cloud-based voice […]

  • YouTube logo

    Google to Launch New YouTube Music Service in March (Report)

    Amazon Music Unlimited, the company’s streaming service, today announced its expansion into 28 additional countries, offering a catalog of more than 40 million songs and thousands of playlists to millions of more listeners. The company will also begin to ship its voice-controlled Amazon Echo to those countries, which is powered by Alexa, Amazon’s cloud-based voice […]

  • CES 2017 Las Vegas

    CES 2018: Trade Show to Launch Alerting App Amid Other New Security Measures

    Amazon Music Unlimited, the company’s streaming service, today announced its expansion into 28 additional countries, offering a catalog of more than 40 million songs and thousands of playlists to millions of more listeners. The company will also begin to ship its voice-controlled Amazon Echo to those countries, which is powered by Alexa, Amazon’s cloud-based voice […]

  • Marvel-hoopla

    Library Lending Service Hoopla Adds Marvel Comics (EXCLUSIVE)

    Amazon Music Unlimited, the company’s streaming service, today announced its expansion into 28 additional countries, offering a catalog of more than 40 million songs and thousands of playlists to millions of more listeners. The company will also begin to ship its voice-controlled Amazon Echo to those countries, which is powered by Alexa, Amazon’s cloud-based voice […]

  • Now We're Talking - Tommy Dewey

    Go90 Renews 'Now We're Talking' Sports Comedy From LeBron James' Uninterrupted, WB's Blue Ribbon for Expanded Season 2

    Amazon Music Unlimited, the company’s streaming service, today announced its expansion into 28 additional countries, offering a catalog of more than 40 million songs and thousands of playlists to millions of more listeners. The company will also begin to ship its voice-controlled Amazon Echo to those countries, which is powered by Alexa, Amazon’s cloud-based voice […]

  • Super News Live

    Fandom Site Movie Pilot Acquired by France's Webedia Digital Media Group (EXCLUSIVE)

    Amazon Music Unlimited, the company’s streaming service, today announced its expansion into 28 additional countries, offering a catalog of more than 40 million songs and thousands of playlists to millions of more listeners. The company will also begin to ship its voice-controlled Amazon Echo to those countries, which is powered by Alexa, Amazon’s cloud-based voice […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad