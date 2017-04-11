Altice USA, formed from the acquisition of cable operators Cablevision Systems and Suddenlink Communications, filed for an initial public offering to raise up to $100 million.

The company is the U.S. subsidiary of French telecom conglomerate Altice N.V. Altice USA said it has not determined the number of shares to be offered or the price range for the IPO.

Altice USA comprises the assets of New York-area cable operator Cablevision, which Altice bought in a deal worth $17.7 billion; and Suddenlink, acquired for $9.1 billion in 2015. The combination made it the fourth-largest U.S. cable operator behind Comcast, Charter Communications and Cox Communications.

Altice USA provides residential and business services to more than 4.6 million customers across 20 states. The group is headed by Dexter Goei, chairman and CEO of Altice USA and president of the board for Altice N.V. He’s a former investment banker who joined Altice in 2009.

In the IPO filing Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Altice USA said the net proceeds from the offering will be used for “general corporate purposes.”

For the proposed offering, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Goldman, Sachs & Co. are serving as joint book-running managers.