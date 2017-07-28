First Look: Cover of Alexandra Monir’s Next YA Novel ‘The Final Six’

Alexandra Monir has unveiled the cover of her upcoming book “The Final Six,” which is already being developed into a feature film before its publication date next year.

HarperCollins will publish the book next March even as Sony Pictures looks to land a writer on the project.

Josh Bratman at Immersive Pictures is attached to produce “The Final Six.” Lauren Abrahams will oversee for the studio.

The story is set in a present-day world under a first-of-its-kind coalition between the UN and the international space agencies, with a plot to send a team of six intrepid teenagers to create the first human settlement on Jupiter’s moon Europa. The high-concept hook touches on aspirational and relevant themes of environmentalism, global unity, and leadership.

Monir is repped by Gersh, managed by Brooklyn Weaver at Energy Entertainment, and lawyered by Chad Christopher.

See a large version of the cover below.