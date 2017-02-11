Maybe Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump impersonation is… too good?

Dominican newspaper El Nacional apologized on Saturday after mistakenly using a photo of Baldwin dressed as President Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” instead of president himself.

The photo appeared in the paper next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The photo “was placed as if it were the one of Trump,” the paper wrote. “El Nacional apologizes to the readers and to all those who felt affected by the publication.”

Baldwin has played Trump on the NBC late-night show since the premiere of Season 42, instigating frequent comments from the president and his affiliates. He will host the show this Saturday, Feb. 11, for a record 17th time.

Dear El Nacional, Alec Baldwin will be pleased as punch. But let's hope the Dominican Republic isn't added to Trump's banned countries list pic.twitter.com/vt4NJe4NJf — Sharon Gibson (@SharonGibson3) February 10, 2017

El Nacional publicó el viernes como de Donald Trump una fotografía del actor Alec Baldwin… https://t.co/G9GVe97P13 pic.twitter.com/cJikHcUcde — ElNacional (@ElNacional_RD) February 11, 2017

Read a translated version of the full apology below:

El Nacional published on Friday as Donald Trump a picture of actor Alec Baldwin, who imitates on a television program the president of the United States.

The picture was sent that day by Associated Press (AP) with the name of the actor and informed about the program, but it was placed as if it were the one of Trump, situation that happened unnoticed for all that reviewed page 19.

El Nacional apologizes to the readers and to all those who felt affected by the publication.

Actor Baldwin imitates President Trump on the Saturday Night Live weekly show on the National Broadcasting Company (NBC), one of the most important in the United States.