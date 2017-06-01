Al Gore: Exit From Paris Deal Is ‘Reckless and Indefensible’

Former Vice President Al Gore said President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate deal is “reckless and indefensible.”
Gore, whose sequel to “An Inconvenient Truth” — “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power” — will be released late next month, said that it would be up to states and cities and others to carry the mantle of action on climate change.
“Removing the United States from the Paris Agreement is a reckless and indefensible action,” Gore said in a statement. “It undermines America’s standing in the world and threatens to damage humanity’s ability to solve the climate crisis in time. But make no mistake: if President Trump won’t lead, the American people will.”
“Civic leaders, mayors, governors, CEOs, investors, and the majority of the business community will take up this challenge,” he added. “We are in the middle of a clean energy revolution that no single person or group can stop. President Trump’s decision is profoundly in conflict with what the majority of Americans want from our president; but no matter what he does, we will ensure that our inevitable transition to a clean energy economy continues.”
Gore and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007 for their work.
Trump announced on Thursday afternoon that the U.S. will withdraw — a process that takes almost four years — from the landmark Paris climate accord to reduce worldwide greenhouse gas emissions. He said that the country will negotiate for better terms.
Participant Media CEO David Linde said Trump “removing the United States from the Paris Agreement is a blow to our collective ability to fight the climate crisis in time.”
“But there is an incredible momentum toward solutions to the climate crisis — new technologies exist and are being deployed, overwhelming public support exists for climate action, markets are rewarding clean energy, and of course, global political leaders outside the U.S. will maintain their course under the Paris Agreement,” he added in the statement. “No matter what happens, our job is to keep the momentum moving forward as quickly as we can, regardless of what stands in our path.”
Participant Media, along with Paramount Pictures, produced “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.” It will be released on July 28.
Pres. Trump laid out the facts. Gore repeatedly gets the facts wrong. The flooding he predicted years ago hasn’t happened. Also, he’s a socialist hypocrite who uses private jets, limos and has a huge house, like Bernie Sanders, another phony. By the way, Gore’s environmentalist mentor, recanted his global warming theories. Maybe Variety should tell THAT story to its readers!!!
Al Gore has no credibility to comment on the Paris Accord, as him and Bill Clinton blew the US out of the Kyoto Accord by passively preventing the Senate ratification of it, and half heartedly signing without the chance of ratification just to save face. Paying back to the big oil doesn’t look any different now from how it looked way back, does it?
Al Hore should tell the truth: his interest in this is a personal financial interest. When will the media tell the real story? The public needs to know.
The majority of Americans do want clean air & water & a “healthy” planet earth. I sincerely believe the public outcry from Trump’s choice will resonate globally!
The Paris Accord or not, the truth is all these guys are reckless. They, they as in Gore and Trump and all those other old white fogy men, only have their own agenda and it has nothing to do with saving the planet. If it did, we wouldn’t be in this mess in the first place.
In fact, there are a number of significant problems with the wholly unjustified confidence placed in things like the Paris agreement.
Among other things, it’s not “fossil fuels” that cause climate change, it’s the government program of doping the air with weather modification chemicals from high flying jets, producing long, non dissipating vapor lanes that stretch from one horizon to the other and can last for an hour or more, what has come to be called “chemtrails”. No political party wants to admit they allowed this assault on the public’s quality, of life, so they let “fossil fuels” take the blame. Also, the Democrats are deeply invested in “alternative energy” systems, including windmill farms and solar farms. But “alternative energy” systems are at least as damaging to the environment as “fossil fuels” ever were ! In converting wind energy into electricity, windmill farms remove some of the ability of moving air to do work. But the wind does many thins, including moving topsoil distributing seed and moderating temperature over a wide region. Already, it is noted that areas downwind of windmill farms are anomalously warm. Solar farms, with their huge expanses of shiny, reflective surfaces, keep clouds from forming, superheat dust in the air overhead and create massive disparities between the temperature of the air and the temperature of the ground. Already it is being admitted that solar farms are creating heat island effects similar to cities! “Alternative energy” systems harm the environment so much that, if they didn’t have the “threat” of “fossil fuels” to back it up, the Democrats would never be allowed to build them! They don’t dare admit that they are ruining the environment by doping the atmosphere with weather modification chemicals!
A number of other points. For all the confidence placed in this, so many fail to realize that it isn’t necessarily even designed to work. There are no real penalties for being careless with the environment. There is no real monitoring or they would have revealed the facts about chemtrailing. And, face it, what proof is even provided that any of the rules are even being abided by?
In fact, there is a massive program by power mongers to use the environment to make them richer. Among other things, for example, a few years ago, a couple of men in New York City got in trouble with local government for picking up bundles of newspaper put out by people on the street for recycling and delivering the papers themselves to recycling centers, and getting paid for it. They weren’t tossing the papers around, they were delivering them to be recycled. The problem was that The City wanted to deliver the papers to recycling and get paid! They weren’t really interested in the environment, because the men were respecting the environment by taking the papers to recycling centers. The City wanted to slice off a piece of taxpayer money put aside “for the environment”, to make politicos richer! It’s all a swindle. Projects and programs, like “alternative energy” systems and “recycling” intended to make the rich richer.
Sad that so many are so willing to assume that politicians and their cronies necessarily are acting for themselves right.
Sure, Al, sure. Still have that money from selling out to the Arabs?
Thanks goodness, we have an American president that tells it like it is. I sheaved when I heard some details of the Paris Agreement. One that only Obama and Democrats can negotiate. Sellouts!
DIRE “SCIENTIFIC” CLIMATE PREDICTIONS
http://newsbusters.org/blogs/scott-whitlock/2015/06/12/flashback-abcs-08-prediction-nyc-under-water-climate-change-june
Yes, Al. And it makes you wonder just how much worse things can get, doesn’t it?