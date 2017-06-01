Al Gore: Exit From Paris Deal Is ‘Reckless and Indefensible’

Former Vice President Al Gore said President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate deal is “reckless and indefensible.”

Gore, whose sequel to “An Inconvenient Truth” — “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power” — will be released late next month, said that it would be up to states and cities and others to carry the mantle of action on climate change.

“Removing the United States from the Paris Agreement is a reckless and indefensible action,” Gore said in a statement. “It undermines America’s standing in the world and threatens to damage humanity’s ability to solve the climate crisis in time. But make no mistake: if President Trump won’t lead, the American people will.”

“Civic leaders, mayors, governors, CEOs, investors, and the majority of the business community will take up this challenge,” he added. “We are in the middle of a clean energy revolution that no single person or group can stop. President Trump’s decision is profoundly in conflict with what the majority of Americans want from our president; but no matter what he does, we will ensure that our inevitable transition to a clean energy economy continues.”

Gore and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007 for their work.

Trump announced on Thursday afternoon that the U.S. will withdraw — a process that takes almost four years — from the landmark Paris climate accord to reduce worldwide greenhouse gas emissions. He said that the country will negotiate for better terms.

Participant Media CEO David Linde said Trump “removing the United States from the Paris Agreement is a blow to our collective ability to fight the climate crisis in time.”

“But there is an incredible momentum toward solutions to the climate crisis — new technologies exist and are being deployed, overwhelming public support exists for climate action, markets are rewarding clean energy, and of course, global political leaders outside the U.S. will maintain their course under the Paris Agreement,” he added in the statement. “No matter what happens, our job is to keep the momentum moving forward as quickly as we can, regardless of what stands in our path.”

Participant Media, along with Paramount Pictures, produced “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.” It will be released on July 28.