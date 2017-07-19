Al Gore, ‘Inconvenient Sequel’ Directors Slated for SiriusXM Variety Town Hall on Thursday

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former Vice President Al Gore, along with Jon Shenk and Bonni Cohen, the directors of “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power,” will appear at a SiriusXM Town Hall on Thursday to talk about climate change and the followup to “An Inconvenient Truth.”

Ted Johnson, host of Variety‘s “PopPolitics” on SiriusXM’s political channel POTUS, will host the event, from the SiriusXM studios in Washington.

SiriusXM and Variety will carry the town hall via Facebook Live starting at 11:20 a.m. ET/8:20 a.m. PT. It will air on SiriusXM POTUS 124 on Friday, July 21 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, and will be replayed on Saturday, July 22 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, and Sunday at noon ET/9 a.m. PT.

“An Inconvenient Sequel” chronicles Gore’s journey to urge action on climate change amid ever-dire warnings about the effects of carbon emissions. Gore travels to the melting glaciers of Greenland, to the flooded streets of Miami, and to the Paris climate summit, where he helps broker aspects of the landmark agreement forged in 2015.

The movie opens in limited release on July 28 and expanded release on Aug. 4.

“An Inconvenient Truth” won an Academy Award for documentary feature in 2007. Later that year, Gore and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change received the Nobel Peace Prize.

Shenk and Cohen are co-founders of Actual Films. They co-directed “Audie & Daisy,” which won a Peabody Award in 2016.

Shenk directed “The Island President,” and won an Independent Spirit Award for “Lost Boys of Sudan.” He was the director of photography for the Oscar-winning “Smile Pinki” in 2008, and won an Emmy for “Blame Somebody Else” in 2007.

Cohen was the producer of “The Island President,” and the producer and director of “The Rape of Europa.” She produced “Wonders Are Many,” directed by Jon Else, and, along with Else, directed and produced “Inside Guantanamo.” It was nominated for an Emmy in 2009.