Senate Democrats Raise Concerns About AT&T/Time Warner Merger

A group of Senate Democrats, led by Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.), are urging the Justice Department to reject AT&T’s proposed $85 million acquisition of Time Warner if the government determines that harms outweigh the benefits.

In their letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the senators said that they had concerns that the deal would further consolidate the pay-TV industry, leading to higher prices and less choice. They also say that any conditions put on the deal would be unreliable and unenforceable.

“Should you determine that the substantial harms to competition and consumers arising from the transaction outweigh the purported benefits, you should reject the proposed acquisition,” the senators said in their letter. Related Jeff Bewkes: Trump Doesn’t Impact AT&T-Time Warner Deal

The letter was also signed by Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) signed the letter as well.

“We have strong concerns that the combined company’s unmatched control of popular content and the distribution of that content will lead to higher prices, fewer choices, and poorer quality services for Americans, substantial harms that cannot be remedied with unreliable, unenforceable and time-limited behavioral conditions,” the senators said in their letter.

It’s unclear exactly when the Justice Department, which is reviewing the transaction, will make public its decision.

“As the DOJ finalizes its review of the transaction, we call on you to defend American competition and innovation and ensure that Americans have open and affordable access to communications services, as well as a wide range of programming,” the senators wrote.

During the presidential campaign, President Trump said he would block the transaction, but has said little publicly about where he stands on the deal since he took office.

Makan Delrahim, Trump’s nominee to be in charge of the Justice Department’s antitrust division, was confirmed by the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this month. Shortly after the merger of AT&T and Time Warner was announced, he said that he didn’t think it posed a “major antitrust problem.” During his confirmation process, he said that he would maintain independence from the White House.

A spokesman for AT&T had no immediate comment.