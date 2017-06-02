Al Franken Backpedals, Disinvites Kathy Griffin From Book Event

Al Franken Kathy Griffin
Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Sen. Al Franken is the latest politician to disassociate himself from Kathy Griffin, disinviting her from a promotional event for his new book.

The Democratic senator from Minnesota had annouced just the day before that he would be honoring the joint appearance because the comedian had “begged for forgiveness” after posing for photos while holding a decapitated head prop of President Donald Trump.

However, Franken told Politico on Thursday that “it would be best” for Griffin not to attend the July 7 event in California for his book “Giant of the Senate.”

“I believe what Kathy Griffin did was inappropriate and not something that should be anywhere in our national discourse. I consider her a friend and I’m glad she realized she crossed the line and apologized,” Franken said.

“After hearing from many Minnesotans who were rightfully offended, I’ve come to the conclusion that it would be best for her not to participate in the event we had previously scheduled. I understand why Minnesotans were upset by this, and I take that very seriously,” he added.

Franken was under pressure form both sides of the aisle to cancel the event at Beverly Hills’ Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

“I think she did the right thing, and asking for forgiveness and acknowledging … this was a horrible mistake,” he told CNN earlier this week, insisting that the former reality star could recover from the incident.

CNN fired Griffin on Wednesday from its New Year’s Eve telecasts amid the scandal. Griffin and attorney Lisa Bloom will hold a press conference on Friday to discuss the controversy.

