Ajit Pai has officially been elevated to the post of FCC chairman by President Trump, succeeding Tom Wheeler.

“I am deeply grateful to the President of the United States for designating me the 34th Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission,” Pai said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the new Administration, my colleagues at the Commission, members of Congress, and the American public to bring the benefits of the digital age to all Americans.”

Pai, 44, will not have to go through the Senate confirmation process as he has been a commissioner since 2012. His term, however, expires at the end of the year, meaning that Trump will have to renominate him and he will be confirmed to extend his tenure.

Republicans now enjoy a 2-1 majority on the FCC, after eight years in the minority under President Barack Obama. The other commissioners are Michael O’Rielly, a Republican, and Mignon Clyburn, a Democrat.

Trump will get to nominate two additional commissioners to fill the vacancies — one Republican and one Democrat. Traditionally, they have been nominated at the same time to ease the confirmation process.

His selection is not a surprise — news broke on Friday that he would be Trump’s selection. But as the senior Republican on the commission, his name was already in the mix as a strong contender for the spot.

He’s expected to diverge from the path of Wheeler, who was chairman for almost four years under President Obama, by taking a lighter touch on regulation. Pai and O’Rielly dissented on some of the most contentious issues before the FCC, including net neutrality, broadband privacy rules, and media ownership. Pai could move to roll back some of Wheeler’s agenda, but in certain cases he will still have to go through a public review process.

David L. Cohen, senior executive vice president at Comcast, said in a statement that Pai had made “tireless efforts to develop and support policies that benefit American consumers and spur greater investment and innovation in broadband technologies to connect all Americans and drive job creation. This is a terrific appointment for the American consumer and the companies the FCC regulates and we look forward to continuing to work with Chairman Pai in his new role.”

Public interest groups expressed skepticism.

Gene Kimmelman, president and CEO of Public Knowledge, said that Pai “has a history of attacking consumer protections, from the Open Internet order to our right to privacy online. Even so, every Commissioner who has been elevated to Chairman discovers the job is very different from what he or she thought it would be. Most quickly discover that getting things done while running an agency sometimes requires a different set of skills as well as a willingness to compromise.”

The next FCC open commission meeting is Jan. 31.