Ain’t It Cool News Contributors Step Down Amid Sexual Assault Controversy

Eric Vespe, known as “Quint” on Ain’t It Cool News, announced Monday that he is stepping down from the site amid a sexual assault controversy.

On Saturday, IndieWire reported that a woman had accused Harry Knowles, the founder of Ain’t It Cool News, of repeatedly rubbing up against her at the Alamo Drafthouse 17 years ago. The woman, Jasmine Baker, said Knowles also put his hand under her shirt. Knowles denies the charges.

“Given the recent allegations against Harry Knowles of behavior impossible to defend, I can not, in good conscience, continue to contribute to the brand I helped build over the last 20 years,” Vespe said in a statement posted on Twitter on Monday. “Effective immediately I am leaving Ain’t It Cool News.”

Vespe said that contributors Steve “Capone” Prokopy and “Horrorella” would also be leaving the site.

“Ain’t It Cool has been my home since I was 16 years old,” Vespe said, “however I feel to stay would be showing disrespect to survivors of harassment and abuse.”

The controversy comes as the Alamo Drafthouse continues to deal with fallout from its handling of allegations involving Devin Faraci, the former editor-in-chief of Birth.Movies.Death. Faraci was let go after a sexual assault allegation last year, but recently the Drafthouse acknowledged that he had returned in a more limited capacity.

Knowles did not attend this year’s Fantastic Fest, as allegations swirled about him.