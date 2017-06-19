‘Step,’ ‘Fish Story’ Win Audience Awards at AFI Docs Festival

WASHINGTON — “Step” and “Fish Story” were the Audience Award winners at the AFI Docs festival, which concluded in Washington on Sunday.

“Step,” directed by Amanda Lipitz, won in the feature category. Her project is the story of a dance team from the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women, as they try to finish first in the city’s dance competition and to become the first women in their families to go to college.

“Fish Story,” directed by Charlie Lyne, won in the best short category. The story of a mysterious gathering that is said to have taken place in Wales in the 1980s, the 13-minute film touches on family myths and marketing.

The five-day AFI Docs festival wrapped on Sunday with a screening of “Year of the Scab,” John Dorsey’s documentary about the replacement football players who crossed picket lines to play pro during the 1987 strike, with the focus on the Washington Redskins.

Laura Poitras, director of the Oscar-winning “Citizenfour” and the recent WikiLeaks documentary “Risk,” was the honoree at this year’s Charles Guggenheim Symposium.

“Step” will be released later this year by Fox Searchlight, which acquired worldwide distribution and remake rights after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.