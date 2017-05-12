AFI Docs Line Up Includes ‘Atomic Homefront,’ ‘Saving Brinton,’ ‘Tough Guys’ Premieres

The documentaries “Atomic Homefront,” “Saving Brinton,” and “Tough Guys” will have their world premieres at this year’s AFI Docs Festival, which runs from June 14-18 in Washington and Silver Spring, Md.

The projects were among the 103 films from 28 countries that will be featured at the festival. Last week, AFI Docs announced that Bryan Fogel’s “Icarus” would open the festival at the Newseum, and that John Dorsey’s “Year of the Scab” would be the closing screening.

“Atomic Homefront,” from director Rebecca Cammisa, focuses on a group of citizens trying to prevent a major environmental disaster from a large nearby landfill. “Tough Guys,” from Henry Roosevelt and W.B. Zullo, is about the birth of mixed martial arts competitions in 1980s Pittsburgh. “Saving Brinton,” from Tommy Haines, John Richard, and Andrew Sherborne, tells the story of a small-town collector who sets out to restore a rare assemblage of turn-of-the-century newsreels, home movies, and lost films.

Other movies in the lineup include “Dolores,” director Peter Bratt’s biography of civil rights activist Dolores Huerta; “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power,” Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk’s follow up to the 2006 Al Gore documentary; and “The Reagan Show,” from Pacho Velez and Sierra Pettengill, about the 40th president.

The festival also will include nine virtual reality films as part of a VR showcase.

In addition to “Dolores,” “An Inconvenient Sequel,” and “Tough Guys,” other movies in the Spotlight Screening showcase include:

— “Mama Colonel,” from director Dieudo Hamadi, about a female colonel trying to protect the women and children in her country, the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

— “Mosquito,” from director Su Rynard, about the war against the insect.

— “New Chefs on the Block,” from Dustin Harrison-Atlas, about two DC-area chefs trying to open two different restaurants.

— “Recruiting for Jihad,” from Adel Khan Farooq and Ulrik Imtiaz Rolfsen, about journalist Adel Khan Farooq, who gained “unparalleled and unsettling access” into the shrouded world of jihadism.

— “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World,” from Catherine Bainbridge and Alfonso Majorana, about the Native American and First Nation musicians who helped shape rock and roll.

— “Whitney. ‘Can I Be Me,” from Nick Broomfield and Rudi Doleful, about the rise and later tragic life of Whitney Houston.

The complete festival lineup is here.