WME’s Adam Venit Returns to Work Following Terry Crews Harassment Probe

Adam Venit has returned to work at WME following a brief suspension for allegedly groping actor Terry Crews, the agency has confirmed.

Venit went on leave 30 days ago, pending an internal investigation. Crews tweeted in October that an unnamed Hollywood figure had “groped my privates” at a party before later naming him.

Venit has been demoted from his position as head of the agency’s motion picture group, and will instead serve as an agent. He has represented clients such as Emma Stone, Brett Ratner, Dustin Hoffman, Diane Keaton, and Adam Sandler.

Crews was not happy with Venit’s return, tweeting shortly after news broke “SOMEONE GOT A PASS.”

Venit’s return was first reported by Deadline.