WME’s Adam Venit Returns to Work Following Terry Crews Harassment Probe

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All

Adam Venit has returned to work at WME following a brief suspension for allegedly groping actor Terry Crews, the agency has confirmed.

Venit went on leave 30 days ago, pending an internal investigation. Crews tweeted in October that an unnamed Hollywood figure had “groped my privates” at a party before later naming him.

Venit has been demoted from his position as head of the agency’s motion picture group, and will instead serve as an agent. He has represented clients such as Emma Stone, Brett Ratner, Dustin Hoffman, Diane Keaton, and Adam Sandler.

Crews was not happy with Venit’s return, tweeting shortly after news broke “SOMEONE GOT A PASS.”

Venit’s return was first reported by Deadline.

More Biz

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Harvey Weinstein Sued for Alleged Cannes 'Sex Trafficking'

    Adam Venit has returned to work at WME following a brief suspension for allegedly groping actor Terry Crews, the agency has confirmed. Venit went on leave 30 days ago, pending an internal investigation. Crews tweeted in October that an unnamed Hollywood figure had “groped my privates” at a party before later naming him. Venit has […]

  • CAA

    Risa Gertner, Sherrie Sage Schwartz Join CAA's Management Committee

    Adam Venit has returned to work at WME following a brief suspension for allegedly groping actor Terry Crews, the agency has confirmed. Venit went on leave 30 days ago, pending an internal investigation. Crews tweeted in October that an unnamed Hollywood figure had “groped my privates” at a party before later naming him. Venit has […]

  • Adam Venit Returns to Work at

    WME's Adam Venit Returns to Work Following Terry Crews Harassment Probe

    Adam Venit has returned to work at WME following a brief suspension for allegedly groping actor Terry Crews, the agency has confirmed. Venit went on leave 30 days ago, pending an internal investigation. Crews tweeted in October that an unnamed Hollywood figure had “groped my privates” at a party before later naming him. Venit has […]

  • Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All

    Time Inc., Meredith Shares Rise After Mega-Deal Announced

    Adam Venit has returned to work at WME following a brief suspension for allegedly groping actor Terry Crews, the agency has confirmed. Venit went on leave 30 days ago, pending an internal investigation. Crews tweeted in October that an unnamed Hollywood figure had “groped my privates” at a party before later naming him. Venit has […]

  • Lee Anne Callahan-Longo

    Lee Anne Callahan-Longo, Formerly of Beyonce's Parkwood Entertainment, Joins Maverick

    Adam Venit has returned to work at WME following a brief suspension for allegedly groping actor Terry Crews, the agency has confirmed. Venit went on leave 30 days ago, pending an internal investigation. Crews tweeted in October that an unnamed Hollywood figure had “groped my privates” at a party before later naming him. Venit has […]

  • Leslie Moonves

    CBS CEO Leslie Moonves to Keynote Innovate, Variety's Inaugural AI, VR Summit

    Adam Venit has returned to work at WME following a brief suspension for allegedly groping actor Terry Crews, the agency has confirmed. Venit went on leave 30 days ago, pending an internal investigation. Crews tweeted in October that an unnamed Hollywood figure had “groped my privates” at a party before later naming him. Venit has […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad