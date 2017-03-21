Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin and Amy Poehler are among the notables set to appear on a telethon to benefit the ACLU that will stream March 31 via Facebook Live.

“Stand for Rights: A Benefit for the ACLU” is billed as a modern-day telethon to raise funds for the venerable advocacy organization that has been working overtime with legal challenges to aspects of President Trump’s political agenda.

“Our work in the courts is essential right now to hold off the worst of the abuses,” said ACLU executive director Anthony D. Romero. “But it is also the collective will and tireless actions of ‘we the people’ that serve as a bulwark against unconstitutional and wrong-headed policies and executive orders. By supporting our work through this telethon, we can fight even harder to defend the rights guaranteed by our Constitution.”

Actors Tracy Morgan, Padma Lakshmi, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Jon Hamm, Uzo Aduba, Josh Charles, Zosia Mamet and Ike Barinholtz are also on board to participate. More talent is expected to sign on in the coming days.

The live stream will originate from an undisclosed location in New York City starting at 7 p.m. ET via the Facebook pages for Stand for Rights 2017, the Huffington Post and Funny or Die. Funny or Die is producing original videos that will premiere throughout the telecast, which is expected to run at least three hours.

“Stand for Rights” will be produced by Friend of a Friend Productions in collaboration with The Huffington Post, Funny or Die and Maggie Vision.

Here’s a promo for the event featuring Amy Poehler:

(Pictured: Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin)