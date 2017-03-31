“Why is this not on television?” Tom Hanks jokingly asked at the opening of Stand for Rights: A Benefit for the ACLU.

The telethon, benefiting the American Civil Liberties Union, started streaming exclusively via Facebook Live at 4 p.m. PT.

Aside from Hanks, the New York City event — which isn’t televised — will feature such “majestic Hollywood coastal elites,” as Hanks called them — as Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Padma Lakshmi, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Jon Hamm, Uzo Aduba, Josh Charles, Amy Poehler, Zosia Mamet, and Ike Barinholtz. Norah Jones, Ryan Adams, Jack Antonoff, Usher, and The Roots are among the musical guests.

The event is being executive produced by Friend of a Friend Productions in collaboration with The Huffington Post, Funny or Die, and Maggie Vision.

Aside from the Stand for Rights: A Benefit for the ACLU Facebook page, the telethon will also broadcast live on the Funny or Die and The Huffington Post Facebook pages.

“Our work in the courts is essential right now to hold off the worst of the abuses,” ACLU executive director Anthony D. Romero told Variety earlier this month. “But it is also the collective will and tireless actions of ‘we the people’ that serve as a bulwark against unconstitutional and wrong-headed policies and executive orders. By supporting our work through this telethon, we can fight even harder to defend the rights guaranteed by our Constitution.”

Watch the live stream below.