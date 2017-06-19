It’s Official: ‘4:44’ Is Jay Z’s New Album, a Sprint-Tidal Exclusive Out June 30

Just after midnight on Monday, Jay Z capped two weeks of teasers involving “4:44” and confirmed that it is the title of his new album, out June 30 and available exclusively to Sprint customers and existing Tidal subscribers.

The album is the first major project involving Tidal and Sprint, which acquired 33 percent of the streaming service in a $200 million deal in January.

A detailed press release (reproduced in full below) explains the project and partnership, which will require fans to subscribe to Tidal or Sprint in order to acquire the album legally. A rep for Jay Z had not responded to Variety’s question about whether the album will be available on other services.

JAY-Z

4:44

JUNE 30, 2017

NEW ALBUM EXCLUSIVE TO SPRINT CUSTOMERS

AND EXISTING TIDAL MEMBERS

NEW YORK and OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – June 19, 2017 – On the heels of announcing a first-of-its-kind partnership and offer, global music and entertainment platform TIDAL and Sprint (NYSE: S) are excited to share JAY-Z’s new album, 4:44 – the first in a series of exclusives offered to the 45 million postpaid and prepaid Sprint customers and existing TIDAL members.

Who: JAY-Z

What: New Album – 4:44

When: 12:01 a.m. ET Friday, June 30

How: New and existing Sprint customers can take advantage of the complimentary six-month trial of TIDAL HiFi at Sprint.TIDAL.com or by visiting a Sprint store.1 New Boost Mobile customers can subscribe during the activation process in-store or online at boostmobile.com. Existing customers can add the monthly subscription online via My Account (web and smartphone), in store, or by phone. New TIDAL members worldwide can visit TIDAL.com/Try-now.

“Today is an exciting day to be a Sprint customer,” said Marcelo Claure, Sprint president and CEO. “JAY-Z is a global icon and we’re giving customers an incredible opportunity to be among the first to experience his new album 4:44. Our loyal, existing customers, and customers who switch to Sprint, can experience the album exclusively, plus access a complimentary six-month trial of TIDAL HiFi, giving them access to content they can’t get anywhere else.”

Now is the perfect time to switch to Sprint. Get a six-month trial of TIDAL HiFi on Sprint and a Clean SlateSM. Sprint provides the best deals on the latest phones and will cover switching fees up to $650 per line via prepaid reward card.2 Sprint makes it easy.

Where: In the U.S, new and existing Sprint customers can visit Sprint.TIDAL.com, while existing TIDAL members can visit TIDAL.com.

Outside of the U.S, new TIDAL members can visit TIDAL.com/Try-now to sign up.

More info: In addition, the TIDAL and Sprint partnership will support the 1Million Project, an initiative from Sprint and the Sprint Foundation that will connect 1 million low-income U.S. high school students who don’t have internet access at home to help level the playing field and eliminate the “homework gap.” Participating students will receive free mobile devices and free high-speed wireless internet connectivity while in high school for up to four years. Sprint will donate $2 from every new line activation with a device purchase or lease – up to $1 million – to support the 1Million Project.3 For more information about Sprint’s initiative to equip high school students with the tools they need to succeed, visit sprint.com/1millionproject.

