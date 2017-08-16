3M CEO Latest to Resign From Trump’s Manufacturing Council

Senior Editor @tedstew
Donald Trump
REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — The CEO of 3M resigned from President Donald Trump’s manufacturing council, the seventh business official to step down from the advisory group in the wake of the furor over Trump’s response to the Charlottesville unrest.

Inge Thulin, the chairman of the board and CEO of the company, said that he joined the jobs council “to advocate for policies that align with our values and encourage even stronger investment and job growth — in order to make the United States stronger, healthier and more prosperous for all people. After careful consideration, I believe the initiative is no longer an effective vehicle for 3M to advance these goals.”

Related

Trump Press Conference

Donald Trump’s Rant Proves He Doesn’t Care About Most Americans (Column)

Thulin joins the CEOs of Under Armour, Merck and Intel in stepping down from the group, along with the head of the Alliance for American Manufacturing and two officials from the AFL-CIO.

Trump has criticized those who left the group, and accused them of “grandstanding.” He also has suggested that others will be put in their place.

The remaining corporate chieftains on the council have come under pressure from employees and on social media to depart from the council after Trump pinned the blame on the Charlottesville unrest on “both sides.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    1 Comment

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. Jennifer says:
      August 16, 2017 at 9:58 am

      Thank you for this article. There are so many companies I have to sift through to support. This is SO helpful – so that I know the companies I don’t need to support. Cheers!

      Reply

    More Biz News from Variety

    Loading
    ad