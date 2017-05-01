Fox Reportedly in Talks With Blackstone to Launch Joint Bid for Tribune Media

Twenty-First Century Fox is in talks with private equity firm Blackstone to launch a bid to acquire Tribune Media, according to a report in the Financial Times on Sunday evening.

Per the report, which cites two sources familiar with negotiations, Fox and Blackstone would form a joint venture to acquire the conglomerate. According the Times, Blackstone would be providing the funding for the venture, with Fox contributing its own portfolio of stations.

The news comes after reports emerged earlier this month that Sinclair Broadcast Group, which has made no secret of its desire to acquire more stations, was interested in buying Tribune.

James Murdoch, however, CEO of 21st Century Fox, previously told investors that his company was unlikely to embark on a big acquisition, even if the FCC cap on the number of stations a company can own was relaxed in the new administration. Meanwhile, a Bloomberg report last month said that Fox was looking to thwart Sinclair’s potential takeover of Tribune Media.

The bid would mark an offensive move from Fox, as Sinclair is already a large owner of Fox affiliates. If the Sinclair deal were to go through, it would give the company control over 28% of Fox-affiliated channels that Fox doesn’t own directly, according to Bloomberg.

Tribune Media includes such assets as WGN America and Tribune Broadcasting, which owns or operates 42 local TV stations. Fox also recently proposed a $15 billion takeover of pay-TV broadcaster Sky, though the report from British regulators on the bid has been postponed until after the upcoming U.K. general election.

Fox had no comment on the news.