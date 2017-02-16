The Final Draft awards for screenwriters announced its 2017 honorees on Thursday. The show will take place at the Paramount Theatre on Feb. 23, hosted by Thomas Lennon and Robert Ben Garant.

This year’s ceremony will honor Robert McKee with the hall of fame award. Brian Cox, Quincy Jones, Margaret Nagle and Steven Pressfield will be on hand to present the award and speak to McKee’s contributions to the screenwriting community. Additionally, Issa Rae will receive the inaugural New Voice award, which recognizes a rising star in the industry.

“Robert McKee is one of the most sought-after screenwriting lecturers in the world,” said Scott McMenamin, president of Final Draft. “We are honored to celebrate his tremendous contribution to the art of screenwriting.”

McKee is a writer and instructor known for his Story Seminar inspired by his book “Story,” a vital work for screenwriters. His students have gone on to win more than 60 Academy Awards, 200 Emmys, and 100 WGA awards. Rae recently successfully launched the first season of the HBO show “Insecure,” based on her hit web series “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl.”

Previous Final Draft hall of fame award inductees include Nancy Meyers, Steven Zaillian, Aaron Sorkin, Oliver Stone, and Sydney Pollack.