Sweden Drops Rape Investigation Into Julian Assange

Sweden has dropped its investigation into WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange on rape allegations. Sweden’s director of public prosecutions, Marianna Ny unexpectedly announced Friday that she had revoked the arrest warrant for Assange and was discontinuing the rape investigation, which has been on-going for seven years.

Assange’s lawyers hailed the decision a victory but the WikiLeaks founder may still face future arrest and charges if he were to leave the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he has lived since 2012.

An official statement from the Swedish Prosecution Authority said Ny had decided to discontinue the investigation as “there is no reason to believe that the decision to surrender him to Sweden can be executed in the foreseeable future.”

Assange has lived in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, since seeking refuge in 2012 fearing potential extradition to the U.S. over the publication of classified documents on WikiLeaks.

The statement said according to Swedish legislation any criminal investigation had to be conducted as quickly as possible and once a prosecutor had exhausted the possibilities to continue they were obliged to discontinue it. Ny said Assange’s five-year residence at Ecuadorian embassy had frustrated any ability to continue with the investigation.

“At this point, all possibilities to conduct the investigation are exhausted,” said Ny. “In order to proceed with the case, Julian Assange would have to be formally notified of the criminal suspicions against him. We cannot expect to receive assistance from Ecuador regarding this. Therefore the investigation is discontinued.”

But the statement went on to say that Ny would still be able to immediately resume the investigation were Assange to make himself available “at a later date.” The Swedish statute of limitation on the case does not expire until August 2020.

London’s Metropolitan Police Service issued a later statement in response saying that, regardless of the withdrawal of the European Arrest Warrant Sweden had issued for Assange, it was still obliged to arrest him on lesser charges.

The Met’s statement read: “Westminster Magistrates’ Court issued a warrant for the arrest of Julian Assange following him failing to surrender to the court on the 29 June 2012. The Metropolitan Police Service is obliged to execute that warrant should he leave the embassy.”

However the London police service said the change in circumstances and the less serious nature of the offence for which Assange can still be detained would mean it would “provide a level of resourcing which is proportionate to that offence.”

Following the decision WikiLeaks said its “Justice for Assange” campaign would now focus on the U.K., saying U.K. authorities refused to confirm or deny whether an extradition warrant had been issued by the U.S. that could still lead to Assange being extradited if arrested on the lesser charge.

UK refuses to confirm or deny whether it has already received a US extradition warrant for Julian Assange. Focus now moves to UK. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) May 19, 2017

U.S. attorney general Jeff Sessions said in April that the arrest of Assange was a priority for the U.S. justice department. “We are going to step up our effort and already are stepping up our efforts on all leaks,” Sessions told reporters at a press conference in El Paso, Texas on April 20.