BERLIN – Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said Wednesday that the company had invested more than $1.75 billion in European productions, including licensed programming, original content and co-productions, as the U.S.-based streaming giant increasingly turns to the international side of its business to drive growth.

Netflix currently has more than 90 original productions in various stages of development across the continent, Hastings told the audience at a company-sponsored event in Berlin. Its services are available in 13 languages, and will soon add Romanian and Greek.

He said European content was watched by more than 93 million Netflix subscribers globally. “We are making art successful around the world,” Hastings declared, adding that the Internet had the power “to reinvent television” by giving viewers greater freedom in when, where and how they watch content and by “giving producers access to global audiences.”

Widening the company’s reach in Europe, he announced a new deal with regional cable provider Unitymedia, which will lead to Netflix being integrated into the group’s set-top boxes.

The company presented its European programming lineup at its Netflix – See What’s Next event in the German capital, including original series like “Dark,” a German mystery drama and the company’s first German show, Italian crime thriller “Suburra” and Spanish 1920s-set romantic drama “Las chicas del cable.”

Netflix’s upcoming series also include “Troy: Fall of a City,” “Black Earth Rising” and “The Spy,” which it is co-producing in association with BBC One, BBC Two and Canal Plus, respectively.

Local productions have been part of Netflix’s international strategy from the start, and continue to shape its global rollout. Hastings noted that Netflix’s first original series was “Lilyhammer,” a co-production with Norwegian public broadcaster NRK1 about a New York gangster exiled to Norway.

“We realized we could create stories and bring them to the whole world….Our next series was a remake of the BBC show ‘House of Cards,’ and that has gone on to bring honor and revenue to the original show’s creators.”

With its more than $1.75 billion investment, Hastings said Netflix was one of most active supporters of European content. Pointing to its Oscar-winning documentary “White Helmets,” about rescue workers in Syria, Hastings said it was an important film that is now “available everywhere in the world.”

Likewise, a title such as Spanish drama “Siete Años” (“Seven Years”) would typically have only shown in Spain, but Netflix has taken it around the world.