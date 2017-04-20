UPDATED: Just three days before a contentious presidential election, Paris is on high alert after a gunman targeted police officers on the city’s main boulevard, the Champs-Elysees, around 9 p.m. on Thursday night.

Two officers in a police car were killed by the gunman, who was reportedly killed by officers after he tried to flee on foot. The area was on lockdown as hundreds of officers and emergency personnel responded to the incident near the Franklin D. Roosevelt metro station.

President Donald Trump said in a press conference just after the shooting that it “looks like another terrorist attack,” and sent his condolences to France. “What can you say? It just never ends. We have to be strong and we to be vigilant,” he continued.

It was unclear whether there were accomplices to the shooter, who pulled up in a car before the shooting, which took place near the Marks and Spencer department store. Some witness accounts said there was another person in the car.

The gunman was known to police, who are already searching his house, according to Reuters.

France has been under an elevated threat of terrorism since the November, 2015 attacks and the January, 2015 Charlie Hebdo shootings, as well as the July 14, 2016 attack in Nice.

Story developing…