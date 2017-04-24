Ivan Dunleavy, the CEO of Pinewood Group, is to leave his role after 17 years, it was revealed Monday. Pinewood chairman Paul Golding will act as interim chief executive.

In an e-mail sent to all studio staff, Golding said: “Ivan has played a huge role in the success of Pinewood. When we became owners six months ago, we were delighted that he stayed on. Now, having overseen a smooth transition from public company to private ownership and with the business in such great shape, he has suggested the time is right to move on.”

Dunleavy has served as chief executive at the leading U.K. studio since February 2000. In the same e-mail to staff he thanked all staff, past and present, for their support. The e-mail said he wished the studio, staff and “all contributors to the screen industries” every success. He will continue to act in a senior advisory role to the Group’s new management.

Pinewood was acquired by Aermont Capital in a £323.3 million ($419 million) deal last August, which was completed in October.

Golding told the staff that Pinewood Group would putting “substantial investment in people and infrastructure at Pinewood and Shepperton” and that the company aimed to strengthen its international presence in the main markets around the world.