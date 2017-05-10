ITV Reports 3% Drop in Revenue in First Quarter

International Editor
Itv Boss Adam Crozier At The
Ray/Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock

ITV, Britain’s biggest commercial broadcaster, reported a drop in revenue of 3% over the first quarter Wednesday, despite growth at ITV Studios and a strong performance by ITV America.

Revenue fell from GBP 755 million ($982 million) during the same period last year to GBP 731 million ($950 million) this year.

But Adam Crozier, ITV’s chief executive (pictured), said the broadcaster’s expectations for 2017 remained unchanged.

“ITV’s overall performance and the shape of the U.K. advertising market are very much as we anticipated and our guidance for the full year remains unchanged,” said Crozier, who is stepping down from his post later this year.

“We expect to grow our share of broadcast and will continue to deliver good growth in Online, Pay & Interactive, driven by strong demand for online advertising,” Crozier added. “We are confident that ITV Studios will report good organic revenue growth for 2017, and we have already secured over 75% of the expected full year’s revenue. We remain on track to deliver £25 million overhead savings and a £25 million reduction in the program budget with the absence of a major sporting event.”

More to follow.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Biz News from Variety

    Loading
    ad