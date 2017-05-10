ITV Reports 3% Drop in Revenue in First Quarter

ITV, Britain’s biggest commercial broadcaster, reported a drop in revenue of 3% over the first quarter Wednesday, despite growth at ITV Studios and a strong performance by ITV America.

Revenue fell from GBP 755 million ($982 million) during the same period last year to GBP 731 million ($950 million) this year.

But Adam Crozier, ITV’s chief executive (pictured), said the broadcaster’s expectations for 2017 remained unchanged.

“ITV’s overall performance and the shape of the U.K. advertising market are very much as we anticipated and our guidance for the full year remains unchanged,” said Crozier, who is stepping down from his post later this year.

“We expect to grow our share of broadcast and will continue to deliver good growth in Online, Pay & Interactive, driven by strong demand for online advertising,” Crozier added. “We are confident that ITV Studios will report good organic revenue growth for 2017, and we have already secured over 75% of the expected full year’s revenue. We remain on track to deliver £25 million overhead savings and a £25 million reduction in the program budget with the absence of a major sporting event.”

