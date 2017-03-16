21st Century Fox’s £11.7 billion ($14.3 billion) takeover offer for Sky is to be investigated by the media regulator Ofcom.

Fox said in a statement: “We are confident that a thorough review of our track record over 30 years will underscore our commitment to upholding high broadcast standards, and will demonstrate that the transaction will not result in there being insufficient plurality in the U.K.”

It added: “The media market has changed dramatically in recent years, as has our business. We believe our proposed £11.7 billion investment will benefit the U.K.’s creative industries.”

More to follow.