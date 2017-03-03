Twenty-First Century Fox has formally notified the European Union of its £11.7 billion ($14.3 billion) offer to take full control of European pay-TV operator Sky. Fox already owns 39% of Sky stock.

The E.U. notification is significant because it triggers a regulatory process in the U.K. that could result in the takeover being stopped by the British government.

Karen Bradley, the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, now has 10 working days to refer the deal to the media regulator Ofcom. The watchdog will then have 40 days to decide whether the deal will adversely affect media plurality in the U.K.

Bradley said on Friday: “I have written to the parties to inform them that I am minded to issue a European intervention notice on the basis that I have concerns that there may be public interest considerations that are relevant to this proposed merger that warrant further investigation.”

A 21st Century Fox spokesperson said: “As we have previously indicated, we anticipate regulators will undertake a thorough review of the transaction, and we look forward to engaging with them as appropriate.

“We believe the combination of 21st Century Fox and Sky will create a company best suited to compete in a rapidly evolving industry, and are confident that the transaction will be approved based on a compelling fact set.”