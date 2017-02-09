Fortissimo Films, the Amsterdam- and Hong Kong-based sales company that filed for bankruptcy in August last year, may be refloated.

For the past few months, the company has been controlled by a court-appointed administrator in the Netherlands.

Now it appears that a small consortium, including Chinese production and investment firm Hehe Pictures, are preparing to revive the firm as a sales and production combine.

Former chairman, Michael J. Werner is not involved in the initiative. Nor is London-based former executive Nicole Mackey. She has taken a position as head of sales at Hanway Films.