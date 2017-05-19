Former Disney Chief Michael Eisner Bids to Buy English Soccer Club

Along with yachts, diamonds and Caribbean islands, English soccer clubs have become prized possessions for global plutocrats, and now former Disney chief Michael Eisner is about to join this elite group.

The Californian billionaire’s dream to buy an English soccer team is about to be realized with the fans and shareholders of Portsmouth voting on his bid to take over the club, with ballots closing Friday.

Eisner and his Tornante investment group has offered £5.67 million ($7.38 million) for 100% of the club. He has a 70-day period of exclusivity, which runs out June 1. In addition to the offer price he has committed to investing an additional £10 million ($13 million) in the club.

Most of the top English clubs are under foreign ownership, including national champions Chelsea, owned by Russia’s Roman Abramovich, and Manchester United, owned by the U.S.’s Glazer family. Television rights for the top tier of English soccer, the Premier League, are worth £10.4 billion ($13.5 billion) over three years, the highest in the world.

Portsmouth used to be in the Premier League, but their fortunes rapidly declined, culminating in a drop to the fourth tier of the local leagues and bankruptcy. The club, also known by the nickname Pompey, was saved through the setting up of an ownership group led by a fans’ organization, The Pompey Supporters Trust. The group has recommended the acceptance of Eisner’s offer.

The club’s predicament improved recently when they gained to promotion to the next league up on the ladder, but they’ll need an injection of funds to progress further.

Eisner, who is also a former president of Paramount Pictures as well as an early investor in Netflix, is reported to have previously expressed an interest in buying another English club, Reading.