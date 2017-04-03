An explosion has occurred this afternoon between two metro stations in St. Petersburg, Russia, according to the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee.

The blast, which occurred around 2:30 p.m. local time (4:30 a.m. PT), was reported to have happened in a subway carriage between the Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut stations in the centre of the city. Early reports had originally suggested two explosions had occurred, one at each station, but this was later amended by the Russian National Anti-Terror Committee.

According to the Associated Press, Andrei Kibitov, a spokesperson for the city’s governor, told Russian television that at least 10 people have been killed and another 50 injured in the explosions. All other stations in the city have been closed.

Moscow’s deputy mayor Maxim Liksutov told local news agency Interfax that authorities are tightening security on the Russian capital’s subway system. Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee has announced security will be tightened at all critical transport facilities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had been in St. Petersburg earlier in the day. Although he says that the cause of the explosion remains unclear the President has reportedly spoken to the heads of the Russian security services and told local news agencies that investigators are looking into whether this was a terrorist attack among potential theories.

More to come.