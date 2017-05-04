Duke of Edinburgh to Retire From Royal Duties

The Duke of Edinburgh will retire from royal duties this fall, it was announced Thursday morning by Buckingham Palace. He will officially cease royal duties from September but will accept no new invitations, limiting himself only to engagements already scheduled until August.

Prince Philip, who turns 96 in June, has elected to remove himself from public duties and is supported in the decision by Queen Elizabeth II, said a royal spokesperson. Buckingham Palace said the Queen will continue to take part in a full program of official engagements but that the Duke would “no longer play an active role by attending engagements.”

The announcement came after Britain’s Daily Mail reported that an unusual meeting of all royal household staff had been called for 10am BST. This had led to much speculation about the health of Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip, with the U.K.’s Sun newspaper mistakenly reporting the Prince had died. This was quickly denied by Palace officials before the meeting who told Associated Press the meeting was not related to the health of any senior royals.

Prince Philip made an appearance at London’s world-famous Lord’s cricket club on Wednesday (pictured) to open the club’s new 2,656 seat Warner Stand, which marks the first phase of a £25 million ($32.3 million) overhaul. The Duke took part in 110 days of royal engagements last year. The Queen and Prince Philip will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary later this year.