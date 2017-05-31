Avex Group Launches Japan’s First Hologram Theater

@varietyjpn
Avex Group Launches Japan's First Hologram

Japanese record-label giant Avex Group has launched Japan’s first hologram theater and live venue. The Aruaru City Hologram Theater opened May 3 in the southwestern city of Kitakyushu with a show by the popular dance music group AAA.

The theater uses high-tech projectors and screens to create the illusion that the artists are playing in front of you, with a surround-sound system and projection-mapping on the wall. The theater, located on the seventh floor of the Aruaru City shopping mall, is a multi-use venue, offering live shows, screening of animated or live-action films, projection-mapping, and the playing of any video image with high-quality results.

Avex has been developing new music experiences by creating stereoscopic images of artists and also VR content. While there are already theaters in Japan where audiences can view stereoscopic images with 3D glasses, the Aruaru City venue is the first designed as a holographic space with stereoscopic images that can be seen without 3D glasses.

Avex hopes to cultivate new talent through its use of advanced technology.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Biz News from Variety

    Loading
    ad