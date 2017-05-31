Avex Group Launches Japan’s First Hologram Theater

Japanese record-label giant Avex Group has launched Japan’s first hologram theater and live venue. The Aruaru City Hologram Theater opened May 3 in the southwestern city of Kitakyushu with a show by the popular dance music group AAA.

The theater uses high-tech projectors and screens to create the illusion that the artists are playing in front of you, with a surround-sound system and projection-mapping on the wall. The theater, located on the seventh floor of the Aruaru City shopping mall, is a multi-use venue, offering live shows, screening of animated or live-action films, projection-mapping, and the playing of any video image with high-quality results.

Avex has been developing new music experiences by creating stereoscopic images of artists and also VR content. While there are already theaters in Japan where audiences can view stereoscopic images with 3D glasses, the Aruaru City venue is the first designed as a holographic space with stereoscopic images that can be seen without 3D glasses.

Avex hopes to cultivate new talent through its use of advanced technology.